Indie vanguard and contemporary classics: Depop predicts 2025 fashion trends

Secondhand marketplace Depop has made its predictions for trends it believes will dominate 2025 in a report that particularly highlights a shift towards more durable, versatile fashion, thus actively discounting microtrends.

Developed in collaboration with AI retail intelligence platform Edited, the 2025 Fashion Trends report relies on what Depop says is a “broader cultural craving for sustainability, balance and authenticity, as consumers prioritise quality over quantity”. Dubbed ‘The New Fundamentals’, this movement comes as a result of social and economic uncertainty which has led to shoppers making more thoughtful choices.

This “growing ethos of de-consumption”, as described by Depop’s trend specialist, Agus Panzoni, feeds into the four key fashion themes in the report, which the platform says redefine “what it means to dress with intention and individuality”.

Contemporary classics

Ralph Lauren SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ivy League-inspired styles are at the forefront of this theme, defined largely by garments like tailored blazers, cable-knit sweaters and pleat skirts. “This trend reflects a yearning for stability and reliability, as younger generations draw inspiration from the classic elegance of the past,” Depop says.

Minimalist renaissance

Cos AW24. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

A timeless wardrobe is at the crux, here, composed of cashmere knits and tailored coats that actively move against past demand for excessive decoration. Instead, quality craftsmanship reigns, as seen in the rising interest for high-quality pieces and vintage items.

Retro sportswear

Off-White SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

70s tracksuits, 80s windbreakers and 90s athletic silhouettes were cited as definitive pieces by Depop for the “retro sportswear” theme, which further fuses such items with modern workwear, establishing a style that is both nostalgic and functional.

Indie vanguard

Collina Strada SS25. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This theme intends to reflect a reimagining of 2010s indie sleaze and hipster culture, drawing influences from grunge, punk and rock ‘n’ roll. Band tees, knee-high boots and faux fur coats were cited as core wardrobe staples, in this respect, with a DIY spirit and references to New York City’s vibrant nightlife scene as core elements to this movement.