Indo-French Circular Design Challenge to launch special 2026 edition

A special Indo-French edition of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge (CDC) will be held in 2026 as part of the India–France Year of Innovation, organisers announced this week.

Led by the Embassy of France in India and the French Institute in India, in partnership with Reliance Industries Limited, the United Nations in India, and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), the initiative aims to support emerging designers and entrepreneurs working in sustainable and circular fashion.

Originally launched in India in collaboration with the UN in India and Lakmē Fashion Week, the Circular Design Challenge has developed into an international platform for early-career designers exploring responsible innovation across the fashion and textile value chain. The 2026 edition places particular emphasis on education, cross-cultural exchange and capacity building between France and India.

As part of the programme, French designers focused on circular practices will be identified through a European jury session in Paris, organised in collaboration with FHCM. A dedicated Indo-French jury comprising fashion and industry professionals will select finalists, culminating in an international showcase during Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI in Delhi in October 2026, with events hosted at the Embassy of France in India.

Organisers say the initiative reflects a shared commitment to preparing the next generation of designers to address sustainability challenges through education, innovation and international collaboration, while strengthening long-term ties between French and Indian fashion institutions.

Credits: R|Elan CDC x India-Franco Year of Innovation