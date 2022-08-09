Influencer Lindsey Holland launches lifestyle brand

Fashion influencer Lindsey Holland has co-founded a new lifestyle brand with a focus on consciously created and affordable unisex products with her partner Jack Mizon.

The Longing is billed as a "fun and playful community brand" that offers high quality, sustainable products at an accessible price point and is launching with a collection of towels.

The towel collection, sustainably produced in Portugal, where Holland and Mizon now live, features a bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel and face cloth in colourways inspired by the ocean and colours of Lisbon, 'Milk White,' 'Ray Yellow,' 'Wavy Blue' and 'Rosy Pink'. Each towel is crafted in GOTS-certified 100 percent organic cotton using natural dyes, in a super-soft 600 GSM.

Image: The Longing

Commenting on the launch, Holland said in a statement: “We wanted to create a place to buy insanely beautiful towels that don’t break the bank with unnecessarily inflated price points. Most important was quality, sustainability, and attention to detail. Our promise to you is we won’t compromise on any of the above.”

To enhance its sustainable commitments, The Longing has also partnered with Ecologi to offset the company’s carbon footprint and 1% for the Planet, which means it will contribute 1 percent of its annual sales to environmental causes.

The Longing towels are available from its website, with prices ranging from 10 to 49 pounds.

Image: The Longing

Image: The Longing