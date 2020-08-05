Influencer Mariam Musa launches collection with ISawItFirst

Manchester-based fast-fashion e-tailer, ISawItFirst has unveiled a collaboration with fashion and beauty influencer, Mariam Musa.

After featuring in the very first ISawItFirst x Love Island advert and creating styling videos over the past two years, this collaboration marks Musa’s first solo collection with the online retailer.

The collection, stays true to the YouTube influencer’s style, explains the brand and features 52-pieces including dresses, knitwear, coats and shoes. Prices range from 8–50 pounds.

On partnering with ISawItFirst, Musa said in a statement: “Having this collection with ISawItFirst has been such an overwhelming but exciting experience for me. It has been the perfect example that hard work honestly does pay off.

“This collection is a clear reflection of my character, a fun, silly, fashion-loving girl! I’m very excited to share this with all my supporters and to everyone I know. I hope everyone feels as happy and confident in these pieces as I do. I also hope that this might be the small boost black girls in the UK need to keep pushing and know that nothing is too big or too crazy to achieve.”

Leanne Holmes, brand director at ISawItFirst, added: “We are so excited to finally have our very own collection with Mariam and it has been an absolute joy working together for the past two years. This exclusive collection has been months in the making and what a journey it has been. We can’t wait for all of Mariam’s fans and our loyal customers to finally see what we’ve been working on together.”

Images: courtesy of ISawItFirst