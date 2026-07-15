Influencer ordered to pay LVMH brands over sale of fake designer products

British content creator Georgia Aldridge has been ordered to pay 213,000 pounds to a number of LVMH-owned brands after the UK’s High Court ruled that she sold fake luxury goods to social media followers.

Aldridge is required to fork out the hefty sum to the likes of Fendi, Loewe, Dior and Celine, which had collectively accused the influencer and her company, Rolo Fashion Ltd, of costing them hundreds in sales.

According to court records, Aldridge had purchased what appeared to be branded products from Chinese marketplace Ali Express, before selling them on through dedicated Instagram pages or a WhatsApp group.

The ruling follows a default judgement made in January 2025 that determined Adlridge had “infringed the trademarks by selling what the claimants describe as counterfeit luxury goods bearing one or more of the trademarks”.

The case has raised concerns over the high-quality of counterfeit products, with one LVMH witness, Nicolas Lambert, suggesting that such dupes “tend to deceive the public into believing that they are genuine”

Lambert added that “the counterfeiting industry makes this distinction in online communications, using terms as ‘1 to 1’ or ‘mirror quality’ to identify high-quality counterfeits”.

The judge rejected the brands’ claims that consumers were not aware of the illegitimacy of the products they were purchasing, pointing to the typically lower price of counterfeits and the belief that messages exchanged between consumers and Aldridge suggested an awareness.

The court also rejected claims of reputational damage, but did agree that Aldridge had benefited from “inadequate disclosure”, determining that the influencer must therefore pay a sum for estimated lost profits.