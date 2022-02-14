Influencers join Boss in Dubai desert for latest campaign and collection

German brand Boss, a part of Hugo Boss, pulled out all the stops with its latest collection unveiling, hosting an event in a Dubai desert with a star-studded guest list.

Set in an exclusive camp on the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, the label unveiled its see now, buy now collection through a film presented to its guests in a party-like atmosphere, which included fire show performances and branded hot air balloons.

The spring/summer 2022 collection is the first to be released since Boss debuted a complete brand refresh earlier this year, with the new line displaying a “dynamic new design direction” for the label. Pieces implemented Boss’ new signature colour scheme of black, white and camel, utilised through relaxed, sporty attire.

The new collection is already available to buy online and in Boss stores globally.

Many attendees of the event also starred in the film, including social media star Khaby Lame, singer Teyana Taylor, model Precious Lee and British actor Lucien Laviscount.

Among the extensive list of world-renowned athletes and talents in attendance, the brand also welcomed over 100 influencers who each donned Boss looks, with each sharing their experience through social media to bolster the digital buzz.