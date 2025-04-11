Inside Justin Alexander's immersive wedding day experience in Rome

When you’re a wedding company, like American bridal house Justin Alexander, creating gowns under numerous brand names, how do you showcase them to buyers and press with one event? How about a faux Italian-inspired wedding day in the romantic and luxurious setting of a castle in Rome, Italy?

The Justin Alexander ‘Delivering on a Dream' event at Castello di Tor Crescenza was an immersive day-long presentation, which mirrored each stage of a wedding day, allowing each chapter of the wedding story to showcase a different facet of the Justin Alexander family of brands and launch its autumn/winter 2025 and spring/summer 2026 collections.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome - Lillian West Credits: Justin Alexander

Guests were greeted with welcome drinks in the garden and looks from the Lillian West collection, while an artist captured the event unfolding live on canvas, before heading to an opulent ceremony for Justin Alexander accompanied by a performance from Italian actress and singer Diana Del Bufalo, with the aisle acting as a catwalk for the collection reveal, and then into a cocktail hour at sunset for its Sincerity princess brand, complete with a veiled bride in an oversized wedding dress situated on the top of the entrance arch passage and models wearing lampshades.

The festivities then went inside for a wedding dinner with a side of Justin Alexander Signature, complete with a breathtaking operatic performance from American Nia Franklin, and rounding off the evening were speeches and the cutting of the cake with models dressed in Adore by Justin Alexander before dancing to wrap up the evening.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome Credits: Justin Alexander

The brand also highlighted its chosen charity partner, Vow For Girls, which facilitates programmes such as girls' leadership clubs helping to keep girls in school. Instead of a gift registry, it shared place cards with dual branded with the charitable organisation asking for retailers to become partners. 10 US dollars from every product sold from its Thanks & Goodluck accessories line goes to the charity and has resulted in more than 110,000 US dollars in donations.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome - Sincerity collection Credits: Justin Alexander

The whole production was a masterclass in highlighting the unique values and personalities of each brand in wedding settings that align with their target brides. Such as Lilian West and its modern bohemian elegance being at home in the garden with its flowing fabrics, ethereal skirts and delicate floral textures, while Justin Alexander showed off its ceremony-ready bridal gowns with dramatic trains and elegant detailing, and Adore by Justin Alexander offered up informal yet sophisticated gowns with clean, minimal lines and relaxed styling for brides seeking simplicity with a modern twist at the wedding party.

The goal of the event was to strengthen brand awareness and relationships with key retail and media partners from the UK, EU and the US by providing “treasured moments” to inspire and help its retailers envision how the collections could resonate with their local audiences, and ultimately drive orders and partnerships.

Commenting on the Rome concept, Justin Warshaw, chief executive officer of Justin Alexander, told FashionUnited: “‘Delivering on a Dream' captures the heart of our mission and the essence of our corporate Vows. It’s about celebrating what we do best - turning dreams into reality for brides while fostering meaningful relationships with our retail partners and media specialists.

“This event was a tribute to our shared passion for the bridal industry, serving as the perfect platform to unveil our new seasonal collections. What better way to honour these partnerships than through a beautifully orchestrated 'faux' wedding, showcasing each magical element of a wedding day and bringing our vision to life.”

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome - Justin Warshaw, CEO of Justin Alexander Credits: Justin Alexander

Justin Warshaw, CEO of Justin Alexander shares wedding trends, retail strategy and future goals

FashionUnited chatted with Warshaw after the showcase about his creative process, the inspiration for the autumn/winter 2025 and spring/summer 2026 collections, wedding dress trends for the year ahead, the company’s retail strategy and growth markets, and its recently launched educational partnership series.

How would you describe the Justin Alexander bride? How does it differ between the different brands?

Our portfolio of brands is crafted to celebrate the individuality and unique needs of every bride. At the core, Justin Alexander embodies timeless elegance and classic sophistication, appealing to brides who appreciate enduring designs that exude grace and charm. Justin Alexander Signature epitomises modern sophistication and dramatic elegance, catering to brides who seek a bold yet refined statement.

Adore by Justin Alexander focuses on playful, youthful, and accessible designs, perfect for brides looking for contemporary styles with a fresh approach. Lillian West is all about bohemian beauty and laid-back charm, appealing to free-spirited brides with a romantic edge. Finally, Sincerity brings timeless charm and classic silhouettes to brides who dream of a fairytale-like wedding day.

Each brand under the Justin Alexander umbrella reflects a distinct personality, ensuring every bride finds a design that resonates deeply with her style and story.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome Credits: Justin Alexander

Can you describe your design process - what's the starting point?

Our design process always starts with the bride in mind. We think about her personality, her dreams, and how she wants to feel on her wedding day. From there, we draw inspiration from vintage couture, modern fashion trends, and even art and architecture, all while ensuring our designs remain true to the brand’s core values and identity.

The journey begins with sketches and fabric selection, where we experiment with textures, laces, and embellishments to bring each vision to life. Collaboration is at the heart of this process, with our design team refining each concept to incorporate unique elements like innovative draping, intricate lace placements, and unexpected details. The goal is always the same: to create gowns that not only look stunning but make every bride feel confident, beautiful, and unforgettable.

What was the inspiration for the AW25 / SS26 collections?

For the AW25 and SS26 collections, our inspiration comes from the timeless elegance that defines our brides, paired with the evolving landscape of modern fashion. We looked to vintage couture for its rich history and craftsmanship while incorporating contemporary elements to create designs that feel fresh and relevant.

This season, we explored unique draping techniques, bold lace patterns, and intricate detailing to celebrate the bride’s individuality and figure. We also focused on the concept of ‘dress jewellery,’ using crystals, pearls, and luxurious accents to complement and elevate each gown.

Evoque from Justin Alexander Signature Credits: Justin Alexander

Do you have a favourite style?

Evoque from Justin Alexander Signature – it has a modern bodice with alternative waistline, hip swag detailing, and corset back. I especially love the architectural nature of the Mikado fabric and how it holds the shape of the dress beautifully.

What does the 2025 bride look like?

The 2025 bride is a confident, modern woman who values individuality and personal expression. She wants a gown that not only highlights her unique style but also tells her story in an unforgettable way. Her look embraces versatility - whether it's timeless elegance, bold and dramatic flair, or effortless bohemian chic.

What wedding dress trends will be big this year and into 2026?

In 2025, we're seeing brides embracing neckline modesty with elegant options like cateye necklines, scoops, and square necks, moving away from plunges and V-necks. Alternative waistlines are also gaining popularity - think dropped or Basque waists rather than traditional natural waistlines.

Additionally, the mantra of "more is more" is making a comeback, with brides opting for fuller, dramatic dresses for ceremonies or accessories like cathedral-length veils. Corsetry continues to be a timeless detail, adding structure and elegance to gowns.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome Credits: Justin Alexander

When it comes to the Justin Alexander physical retail strategy - are you looking to open branded boutiques? How do you select your retailers?

We’re not planning to open our own boutiques. While we love connecting with brides through our storytelling and brand experience, we’re incredibly proud to partner with some of the best bridal retailers around the world. Their expertise and dedication allow us to bring our designs to life in the most meaningful way.

How do you select your wholesale retailers?

We select retail partners based on their alignment with our values and ability to represent our collections effectively. Retailers interested in partnering are encouraged to provide detailed information about their shop, including their location, customer base, and interest in specific Justin Alexander brands. The selection process emphasises factors such as the retailer's reputation, market reach, and commitment to delivering exceptional service to brides.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome - Justin Alexander collection Credits: Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome

For your event in Rome, you invited retailers from the UK, EU and US to the event - are those your key markets?

Yes! Our key markets span the UK, EU, and US, reflecting the global reach of our brands and the diverse brides we aim to serve. Each region brings its own unique bridal traditions and preferences, allowing us to tailor our designs to meet their specific needs.

Inviting retailers from these areas to the event allows us to strengthen partnerships, showcase our collections in person, and better understand the evolving demands of brides in these key markets. We're always looking to expand our global footprint, but these regions remain foundational to our success and growth.

What unique elements do the UK and US brides look for from your collections?

Historically, there were more distinct regional differences in bridal preferences, but over time, we've seen a lot of similarities emerge between the US and the UK/EU markets. That said, the UK still leans towards a more modest aesthetic compared to the US. While we used to design more demure necklines specifically for that region, there's now a greater openness to subtly sexier elements, such as off-the-shoulder designs.

Classic and traditional styles remain strong performers in the UK, with top sellers featuring sweetheart necklines, romantic floral laces, fuller A-lines, and tasteful V-necklines - though they tend to prefer a more conservative depth compared to the US market. Clean fabrics continue to dominate in the UK, and ruching has proven to be a universally flattering design element that works beautifully across different fabrications and body types, adding dimension and interest to simpler designs.

Is there a market you are targeting this year/ 2026?

We are continuously exploring new and emerging markets. We are present in 62 countries, but there are greater opportunities, in Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome - Justin Alexander collection Credits: Justin Alexander

The brand has a charitable element - Vow For Girls - why is that so important to you?

Vow For Girls is deeply important to me because it aligns with our values of empowerment and creating opportunities for all. As a brand rooted in celebrating love and commitment, we recognize the stark contrast faced by millions of girls worldwide who are denied the chance to choose their own futures due to child marriage.

Supporting Vow For Girls allows us to contribute to ending this crisis and give young girls the opportunity to dream, thrive, and achieve their potential. It's a cause that resonates not only with me personally but also with the ethos of Justin Alexander as a brand committed to making a positive impact.

The brand also launched an educational partnership series this year with the London College of Fashion and Fashion Institute of Technology - can you tell us about the project?

Partnering with the London College of Fashion and the Fashion Institute of Technology was important to me - both personally and for the brand - because it reflects everything we believe in at Justin Alexander: innovation, craftsmanship, and constantly pushing the boundaries.

Through these partnerships, our goal is to bring fresh energy into the industry by engaging with the next generation of designers and creatives. We’re creating space for diverse perspectives - across cultures, geographies, and identities - and shaping the future of bridal through mentorship, collaboration, and meaningful dialogue.

Bridal fashion is evolving with every generation, and it's essential we view it through the eyes of those redefining what marriage means to them. Many of the students we’re working with aren’t married yet - but that’s exactly the point. They bring new expectations, new values, and a new vision for what love, partnership, and celebration can look like across cultures.

These collaborations are about honouring the rich traditions of marriage while embracing Gen Z’s fresh, global perspective. It’s where heritage meets innovation, where the past intersects with the future. I’ve always believed great design is born through dialogue and these collaborations put us right at the heart of that conversation.

I’m proud that Justin Alexander can be a platform for creativity, inclusivity, and bold thinking.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome - Lillian West collection Credits: Justin Alexander

You’ve been vocal about the importance of ‘Made in America’ and making trade fairer - what would you like to see the US administration do to help?

I would love to see support for American manufacturing plants outside of those given to massive corporations, grants for businesses that select American manufacturing, scholarships for individuals that choose to learn a trade that supports manufacturing in America, and the elimination of the de minimis exemption to level the playing field to name a few things!

What else can we expect to see from Justin Alexander in the future?

You can expect Justin Alexander to continue innovating and pushing boundaries in bridal fashion. We're constantly exploring new trends, expanding our collections, and investing in sustainable practices to ensure we deliver gowns that not only look stunning but also have a positive impact.

Additionally, we're committed to fostering deeper relationships with our retail partners and brides through enhanced digital experiences and unique in-store events. Our focus remains on celebrating love and empowering brides worldwide, and we're excited for the journey ahead.

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome Credits: Justin Alexander

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome Credits: Justin Alexander

Justin Alexander wedding event in Rome - Justin Alexander collection Credits: Justin Alexander