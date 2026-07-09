Inside JW Anderson's new pop-up store in Paris

British fashion label JW Anderson opened its first retail space in Paris on Thursday, taking over the 15 Rue du Louvre address, a few blocks away from the Louvre Museum. The pop-up store will stay open until September 24, featuring a selection of men’s and womenswear items, as well as curated pieces from the brand's homeware collection.

Sanchez Benton Architects, founded by Carlos Sanchez and Tom Benton, was responsible for developing the store concept. The company is known for transforming a 1960s parking structure in London into the Peveril Gardens, a public walled garden and artist studios, in 2021.

Credits: Image: JW Anderson

For this project, the London-based architectural practice updated JW Anderson’s signature aesthetic, using warm materials and colours that nod to the feeling of the handmade designs. According to Anderson, the collaboration was based on things “I like and would like to have around me,” he said in a statement.

Credits: Image: JW Anderson

Some of the highlight pieces in the store include re-editions of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s lamps and stools in Scottish oak, Jason Mosseri’s Hope Spring Chairs, ceramics by Akiko Hirai, antique gardening tools, Lucie Rie mugs, handmade Murano glassware, Welsh blankets, hand-forged nails, Houghton Hall Estate honey and coffee-flavoured tea from Postcard Teas.

Credits: Image: JW Anderson

JW Anderson unveiled its spring/summer 2027 collection in June, presenting a mix of utility with textures and unexpected fabrications in a selection of apparel and accessories. Anderson, who is also the creative director of Dior, also introduced the French label's Haute Couture fall/winter 2027 collection in Paris on Monday.

Credits: Image: JW Anderson

JW Anderson's pop-up store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 11am to 7pm local time.