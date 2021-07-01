Inside the PrettyLittleThing hotel

With staycation demand in the UK at an all-time high, fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is looking to offer an “instagrammable” experience with the opening of its own pop-up hotel in Devon.

The PrettyLittleThing Hotel promises guests the “ultimate” staycation with friends and marks the retailer’s first endeavour in the hospitality industry.

Located in a multimillion-pound Devon house, guests to the hotel pop-up will have a private chef, a make-up artist, a swimming pool and even a wellness guru.

Described on the retailer’s website as “aesthetically pleasing and seriously Instagrammable,” the luxury accommodation will also be decorated with PrettyLittleThing homewares.

Nicki Capstick, marketing director at PrettyLittleThing, said in a statement: “The PrettyLittleThing hotel is something we have been excited to launch for a long time. We’ve carefully curated the decor and homeware from our own range to create the ultimate staycation destination this summer. We’re looking forward to welcoming our first guests and ensure that they have the most incredible getaway after over a year of being unable to travel.”

To celebrate the hotel, PrettyLittleThing has launched a competition for early-bird guests. Winners will receive accommodation for up to three people for two nights, custom PrettyLittleThing merchandise, on-site entertainment, travel to and from the hotel, spa amenities and use of all the facilities.

Additional bookings will be taken for late September.

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

