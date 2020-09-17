Instagram dog Boobie Billie launches luxury brand

With over 250,000 followers on Instagram, this six pound Italian greyhound-chihuahua mix has just launched her own fashion collection, for people.

Boobie Billie the fashionable dog, or known to her followers as BB, first started her Instagram page in 2019.

There were two items released in the launch, the Boobie bags and the Boobushka in four prints: boobie’s tooth (lilac and white gingham design), butter (red lettered ‘butter’ on a pale yellow backing), cow cow, and pickled zebra.

The vegan leather mini bags (90 percent PVC, 5 percent polly and 5 percent cotton), created in Canada (Toronto), are priced at 270 dollars and the silk scarves are 100 percent silk, screen-printed in China and are 80 dollars, according to the Boobie World website.

They are available now on the Boobie World website.

