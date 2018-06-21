Instagram TV brings new possibilities for fashion brands

Instagram has launched a new app for watching long-form, vertical video. In addition to a new stand-alone IGTV app users can also watch from within the Instagram app.

Videos are full screen and vertical but unlike the Instagram video posts are not limited to one minute but can be up to one hour long. This is a coup for brands who previously had to direct followers to YouTube to see their longer content videos.

IGTV starts playing as soon as the app is opened, unlike YouTube where you have to search for videos before they play. Similarly, IGTV will have channels, the difference is that each creator is its own channel. Fashion companies, brands and users can upload their IGTV videos either in the app or on the web to start a channel.

Instagram is the leading platform for the fashion industry’s communication

With over 1 billion users, Instagram remains the most important way for brands, designers and the public to engage. “Instagram has always been the place for fashion,” Eva Chen, Instagram’s director of fashion partnerships told Footwear News. “Instagram and fashion have been going hand-in-hand for eight years strong. I think IGTV will add another layer of opportunity for people to share amazing content.”

Currently brands and bloggers, especially beauty bloggers, have turned to YouTube to post their long form videos. According to Racked, for brands and influencers, IGTV opens up a whole new channel for buying and getting paid to create sponsored content.

Earlier this month Instagram expanded its shopping feature beyond Feed to Instagram Stories. On Instagram Stories, when a sticker with a shopping bag icon appears users can tap on it to see more details about that product.

