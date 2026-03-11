Instappraise and National Association of Jewelry Appraisers expand scholarship programme

Instappraise has renewed and expanded its educational partnership with the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers (NAJA), introducing a third scholarship designed to support professional training in jewelry appraisal.

The initiative aims to strengthen education standards within the appraisal profession and improve access to formal qualifications as industry requirements and consumer expectations evolve.

Under the renewed programme, three scholarships will support professionals at different stages of their careers: one for non-members entering the field, another for existing NAJA members seeking certification, and a third for certified members aiming to achieve the Certified Master Appraiser designation.

Recipients will gain access to NAJA’s appraisal studies courses alongside a one-year subscription to Instappraise’s appraisal software platform, which is designed to help professionals produce reports compliant with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP).

Applications for the scholarships close on June 15, 2026, with winners to be announced during NAJA’s 66th Annual ACEit© Mid-Year Education Conference in August 2026.