Institut Français de la Mode and ESCP Europe to offer double degree

Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) and ESCP Europe have signed a double degree agreement between IFM’s MSc in International Fashion & Luxury Management and ESCP Europe’s Master in Management (MiM), starting September 2019.

The agreement, which was signed on 3 October, will see three students per institution earning a double degree, beginning in the 2019 academic year. The first year of the Master’s degree will take place on one of the campuses of the European Business School and the second year at IFM.

During the first year students will follow ESCP's Master in Management, where students from Institut Français de la Mode will better understand the business of fashion, such as companies' operations and the challenges of strategic and operational management. The second year will follow IFM’s MSc in International Fashion & Luxury Management, an English-taught programme that will offer ESCP Europe students an insight into the fashion and luxury sector.

Frank Bournois, Dean of ESCP Europe, said in a statement: "Our Master in Management Grande Ecole programme is committed to educating students with dual profiles in order to meet the needs of companies and the growing demand from students for individualised career paths. That is why we are proud to partner with institutions such as IFM, which has cutting-edge expertise and is a leader in its field.”

Dominique Jacomet, the Dean of Institut Français de la Mode, added: "A double degree agreement such as this offers exceptional opportunities to our students, and strengthens our links with ESCP Europe, with which we share so many values."