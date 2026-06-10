Institut Français de la Mode partners with Dior for sustainability training

Christian Dior Couture and Institut Français de la Mode have launched a new training initiative designed to strengthen sustainability knowledge across Dior's global workforce.

Announced in Paris on 21 May, the Sustainability Fashion Leadership Programme aims to equip employees across all departments with a deeper understanding of the environmental and social challenges facing the fashion and luxury industries. The initiative forms part of Dior’s broader sustainability strategy, Dream in Green, and aligns with LVMH’s LIFE 360 programme.

The programme will provide sustainability-focused educational content and conferences to Dior employees worldwide, while a selected cohort of 23 employees from more than 15 departments will participate in a one-year certified training course developed jointly by Dior and IFM. Participants represent areas including logistics, design, merchandising, digital, finance, legal, compliance, and supply chain management.

Structured around four modules totalling 80 hours of training, the curriculum covers topics such as responsible sourcing, traceability, biodiversity, circularity, climate challenges, eco-design, sustainability regulations, and sustainable performance. The programme concludes with coaching sessions focused on developing practical sustainability projects within the company.

Dior said the initiative reflects its ambition to integrate sustainability more deeply into its operations, craftsmanship, and long-term business strategy. The partnership also highlights a growing trend within the luxury sector, where brands are increasingly investing in internal education programmes to help employees navigate evolving environmental regulations and sustainability expectations.

According to Dior and IFM, the programme is intended to help develop a new generation of professionals capable of driving sustainable transformation across the fashion and luxury industries.