Institute of Digital Fashion launches first creators fund

The Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF) has launched its first financial support programme for next-generation creatives as it looks to help promising individuals navigate the current complexities of the present economy.

Designed to be an open call to individuals creating in any media and format, the ‘IoDF Creators Fund’ intends to “break down barriers and rewrite outdated industry systems”, the organisation said.

Applications for the fund close April 30, with a winner then announced May 2. Alongside receiving 3,000 pounds in direct financial support, the creative selected will also have the opportunity to showcase their work in a solo exhibition at Fashion District Festival, an event backed by IoDF that takes place June 24 in London during the city’s SXSW.

In a release, Leanne Elliott Young, co-founder and CEO of IoDF, said: “The creative industries here in London always thrive — through chaos, political unrest, within cuts, but we seem to be at the back of a very hard period.

“We’re excited to support the next wave of creatives and give them what they truly need: resources, space, and some hard cash to amplify their practice. We launched IoDF to change the industry, this fund is a tool to do exactly that.”