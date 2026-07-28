Integrating psychology into fashion education and practice

A new interview with psychologist and fashion researcher Dr. Carolyn Mair explores the growing role of behavioural science in fashion, arguing that understanding why people make clothing choices is becoming as important as understanding how garments are designed or manufactured.

Published by Meer, the interview examines how fashion intersects with identity, emotion, decision-making and sustainability. Mair, a cognitive psychologist and former Professor of Psychology for Fashion at the London College of Fashion, discusses how psychological research can help both individuals and the fashion industry make more informed decisions.

A central theme is the relationship between clothing and identity. Mair explains that garments function not only as signals to others but also influence how people think, feel and behave themselves. Rather than simply following trends, she suggests that consumers often experience greater confidence and authenticity when their clothing choices align with their personal values and sense of self.

The interview also addresses the psychological challenges surrounding sustainable fashion. Mair describes the tension many consumers experience between wanting to shop responsibly while also seeking novelty and self-expression. She argues that sustainable behaviour can be encouraged by reframing consumption around quality, versatility and long-term value rather than restriction, while also recognising that businesses have a role in making sustainable choices easier and more accessible.

Discussing overconsumption, Mair points to psychological drivers such as reward-seeking, social comparison and identity formation, suggesting that these behaviours have been reinforced by fast fashion business models centred on constant novelty and urgency. She argues that addressing these patterns requires both greater consumer awareness and systemic changes within the industry.

For fashion educators, the interview highlights the increasing relevance of psychology within fashion curricula. Behavioural science is being applied to areas including consumer behaviour, product development, sustainability, marketing, retail experiences and well-being, reflecting a broader shift towards interdisciplinary education. Mair previously established the world's first master's programmes applying psychology to the fashion industry at the London College of Fashion, helping to formalise fashion psychology as an academic field.

The interview also raises questions about the future direction of the fashion industry. Mair argues that success should increasingly be measured by how well products serve people and the environment over time rather than by sales volume alone. She advocates for greater emphasis on transparency, repair, resale, rental and circular business models, alongside strategies that encourage more conscious consumer decision-making.

For students, the discussion illustrates how careers in fashion increasingly extend beyond traditional design roles. Expertise in psychology, behavioural science and consumer research is becoming more closely integrated with fashion practice, offering opportunities to contribute to areas such as sustainability, user experience, product innovation and ethical business strategy.