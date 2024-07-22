 
  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • Inter Milan and Canali sign three-season partnership

Inter Milan and Canali sign three-season partnership

By Danielle Wightman-Stone

loading...

Scroll down to read more

Fashion

Sketches of the Canali suiting as Inter Milan’s official formal wear partner Credits: Canali

Italian football team Inter Milan has signed a three-year collaboration with men’s tailoring brand Canali to become its official formal wear partner.

The partnership, which begins with the 2024-25 football season, will see Canali dressing Inter Milan’s first-team players in two formal outfits.

Sketches of the Canali suiting as Inter Milan’s official formal wear partner Credits: Canali

For spring, the players will wear a four-pocket cotton gabardine safari jacket with drawstrings, a lightweight knit t-shirt, soft trousers, and suede moccasins, all in sand and Canali's iconic Brianza green. For winter, the outfit will feature a diamond-quilted bomber, a hand-sewn double fabric overshirt, a merino wool turtleneck, loose-fit trousers, and a moccasin with a natural rubber sole.

In addition, Canali will dress Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, his management team, and club staff in a wool suit with a shirt, merino wool pullover, and jacquard silk tie, as well as a three-quarter-length padded overcoat in soft-touch nylon.

Sketches of the Canali suiting as Inter Milan’s official formal wear partner Credits: Canali

Each piece will feature the Canali logo and the Inter emblem integrated within the brand's arrow graphic, specifically redesigned and adapted to the garment colours “as a patch that is always visible yet never intrusive”.

The deal marks Canali’s first foray into football and comes as the Italian fashion brand celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Sketches of the Canali suiting as Inter Milan’s official formal wear partner Credits: Canali
Canali
Football
Inter Milan