Inter Milan and Canali sign three-season partnership

Italian football team Inter Milan has signed a three-year collaboration with men’s tailoring brand Canali to become its official formal wear partner.

The partnership, which begins with the 2024-25 football season, will see Canali dressing Inter Milan’s first-team players in two formal outfits.

Sketches of the Canali suiting as Inter Milan’s official formal wear partner Credits: Canali

For spring, the players will wear a four-pocket cotton gabardine safari jacket with drawstrings, a lightweight knit t-shirt, soft trousers, and suede moccasins, all in sand and Canali's iconic Brianza green. For winter, the outfit will feature a diamond-quilted bomber, a hand-sewn double fabric overshirt, a merino wool turtleneck, loose-fit trousers, and a moccasin with a natural rubber sole.

In addition, Canali will dress Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, his management team, and club staff in a wool suit with a shirt, merino wool pullover, and jacquard silk tie, as well as a three-quarter-length padded overcoat in soft-touch nylon.

Sketches of the Canali suiting as Inter Milan’s official formal wear partner Credits: Canali

Each piece will feature the Canali logo and the Inter emblem integrated within the brand's arrow graphic, specifically redesigned and adapted to the garment colours “as a patch that is always visible yet never intrusive”.

The deal marks Canali’s first foray into football and comes as the Italian fashion brand celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.