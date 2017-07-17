Interfiliere Paris Fall Winter 2018-19 Overview

Trendstop's materials experts bring you an insider's guide to the essential print and fabric themes for lingerie, beach and sports fashion that will be impacting the materials market into the FW18-19. Our team travelled to the Interfiliere event held at the Porte de Versailles Expo Centre in Paris where innovation took centre stage with new technologies and sustainable concepts essential to shaping the modern materials market and inspire your activewear collections. Our comprehensive materials trade show coverage and image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week, FashionUnited readers get an exclusive look at four materials directions that will be informing the FW18-19 season. The 1D Mesh lends a new profile to performance fabrics for a more streamlined look. Space Dye Stripings blurs the boundaries between knits and wovens with melange effect patterning. Floral Outlines brings a modern, monochromatic appeal to lingerie lace while prints go back to nature with geological gemstone effects.

The 1D Mesh

Sporting mesh takes on a one-dimensional appearance with flattened surfaces creating a more streamlined aesthetic. Open constructions and contrast underlays give prominence to hole punch treatments while athletic brights and two-tone ombre shading highlight both fashion and performance credentials.

Space Dye Stripings

Knits, jersey and wovens gain added interest from multicoloured space-dye effects as two and three-tone combinations create broken linear patterns for a softer alternative to classic stripes. For performance fabrics retain their technical qualities while adopting a softer, melange knitwear inspired look.

Floral Outlines

Traditional floral patterned lace in given a contemporary update with striking black outlines. Accented edges draw the eye to fragile embroidered blooms, highlighting their delicacy while considered placements and monochromatic contrast of pale pastels with black, add impact to fine lace and tulle.

From The Earth

The Earth's geology is the inspiration for Fall/Winter 2018-19. Strata-like stripes and semi-precious agate layers in rainbow shades are seen as swirling all-over prints for both fabrics and trims. Marble effects lend a fresh look to the blocking trend as a mix of plain and patterned abstracted geos offer new ideas for colour panelling.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall/Winter 2017-18 Material Directions report, an essential guide to the season's material innovations direct from the catwalks. Simply click here to receive your complimentary report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.

Images courtesy of Trendstop: Sunny Lace, Wilson Lace, Tintex Textiles, Nilit, Charming Fabrics, Tex Tile Enterprise, Kewalram Indonesia, Roja Embroidery, Deep Blue by Sportswear, Pisa Tekstil, Bertheas & Cie all Fall Winter 2018-19