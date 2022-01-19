Intermix partners with NuOrder by Lightspeed

Lightspeed, a one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create better customer experiences, has partnered with women’s fashion retailer Intermix. Intermix wanted to partner with Lightspeed to drive digital transformation and deliver a highly localized boutique experience, both online and in-store, via the NuOrder by Lightspeed platform. The technology will enable Intermix to analyze their assortments across categories and regions, get products setup on their eCommerce site quicker, all while completing wholesale orders faster than ever. Intermix will also use NuOrder by Lightspeed’s tagging capabilities to expand on exclusives and drive personalization. Intermix plans to implement an accelerated roll-out with a full launch across all categories for the cruise 2023 buying season.

Intermix will utilize the NuOrder by Lightspeed platform to make data-driven decisions to complete their orders. Using pre-populated data and imagery, Intermix can easily view their assortment across different attributes to create a fresh and unique experience for their customers regardless of where they’re shopping.

“Intermix is known for curating the best fashion edit every season, by discovering the most sought-after styles from established and emerging designers, and working with brands to develop items exclusively for Intermix,” said Divya Mathur, chief merchandising officer of Intermix. “Our partnership with Lightspeed will allow us to hyper-localize assortments at every one of our 31 boutiques nationwide and expand our e-commerce offering, while still maintaining our unique product point of view. We are excited to combine NuOrder by Lightspeed’s data capabilities with our expertise in spotting trends and editing assortments to accelerate our growth. As we continue to scale, we are looking at investments that will enable us to offer a highly personalized boutique shopping experience across both channels.”

“We are excited to partner with Intermix, a boutique retailer known for delivering a highly curated and personalized shopping experience for its customers, both in stores and online,” said Olivia Skuza, general manager of NuOrder by Lightspeed, and co-founder of NuOrder. “Lightspeed will provide Intermix with the digital tools needed to make data-driven decisions and create an even more exceptional, hyper localized customer experience.

Last May, Gap Inc. finalized its deal to sell Intermix to Altamont Capital Partners, so it could focus on its core portfolio of brands including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, and Athleta. Since then, Intermix has been working towards growth again, and this partnership with Lightpseed is one step in that direction.