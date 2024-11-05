International presence and local talent support: Miami Fashion Week reveals expanded calendar

The East Coast of the US is currently gearing up for a new edition of Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW), which this year has revealed an expanded calendar spanning November 19 to 23, 2024.

On the back of what organisers said was a “highly successful January 2024 event” which emphasised a new focus on streetwear, this season the fashion week will be further expanding its “legacy” of Resort showcases.

In this respect, a series of notable names have joined the schedule, including Lafayette 148 New York, which will present its Resort collection; Spanish designer Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, who will debut her new autobiography; Yas González, a designer set to present a “Miami-inspired” line; and celebrity designer Giannina Azar.

This season will also see the launch of MIAFW’s ‘MiamiMade’ initiative, which has the mission of supporting local talent, including Resortwear brand Sigal.

An expansion of international talent is further evident, with Spanish brand Claro Couture joining the roster alongside another first-time, Venezuelan designer Yenny Bastida.

The Miami Fashion Week Summit in collaboration with Miami Dade College is another area set to take on a new form, with the event now taking over two days in a bid to cement the fashion week’s stance on sustainability.

In a release, executive director of MIAFW, Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, said: "MIAFW has always stood as a vibrant crossroads of creativity and culture.

“With an exciting new designer lineup and our continued commitment to sustainability, the event captures the unstoppable spirit that solidifies Miami as a thriving cultural hub. This November, we're merging innovation with meaningful dialogue to commemorate fashion and redefine its future."