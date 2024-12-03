Interparfums acquires Off-White fragrance rights and plans product expansion

Interparfums, Inc., which develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics, has acquired all Off-White brand names and registered trademarks for Class 3 fragrance and cosmetic products.

In a statement, Interparfums, Inc. said that its 72 percent owned French subsidiary, Interparfums SA, acquired the fragrance rights to Off-White, subject to an existing license that expires on December 31, 2025, when Interparfums will begin commercial use of the fragrance brands.

Jean Madar, chairman and chief executive officer of Interparfums, said: “Off-White blends the worlds of streetwear and luxury in a spirit of talent and inventiveness. This is a tremendous opportunity for us considering the brand’s unique positioning, not to mention Virgil Abloh’s impressive creative legacy. This brand will help us explore new openings for fragrances in the luxury sector.”

Interparfums added that the two companies will build “a long-term relationship to work in unison on strategies, category launches, and market initiatives” as it looks to develop the Off-White brand in the fragrance and beauty categories.

Currently, Interparfums manages its business in two operating segments - European-based operations through Interparfums SA and its US-based operations through wholly owned subsidiaries in the US and Italy.

Interparfums’ portfolio of prestige brands includes Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Ferragamo, Guess, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Oscar de la Renta, and Roberto Cavalli. The fragrance and beauty company is also the registered owner of several trademarks, including Lanvin and Rochas.