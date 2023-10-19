Intimissimi launches collection with Jennifer Lopez

Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi has unveiled an exclusive capsule collection with American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez that draws inspiration from her upcoming album.

Lopez, who was named as an Intimissimi global brand ambassador in March, has designed a “one-of-a-kind” lingerie collection that “harmoniously intertwines the sensuality and elegance intrinsic to women”.

The singer has taken inspiration from her upcoming ‘This Is Me…Now’ album, which “delves into her deeply transformative journey of personal development,” and created a collection that encapsulates her evolution to embrace “her true self”.

‘This Is Me…Now’ by Jennifer Lopez collection for Intimissimi Credits: Intimissimi

The outcome is a lingerie collection “that captures the essence of modern sophistication and empowerment,” explains Intimissimi. The collection features bras, briefs, suspenders, bodysuits and dressing gowns crafted from silk fabrics and refined lace with intricate embroidery detailing in a colour palette of black, champagne, and jade green.

Highlights include a tulle and lace bodysuit, complete with a detachable hummingbird charm and crossover cut-out design at the front, a luxe long silk dressing gown, and a Carioca balconette bra crafted from delicate and elegant floral lace with eyelash trim featuring rhinestone jewel accessories and satin details, as well as an eye-catching U shape at the centre of the bust.

‘This Is Me…Now’ by Jennifer Lopez collection for Intimissimi Credits: Intimissimi

The new album is also being integrated into the collection’s supporting campaign to make it a “holistic experience that marries fashion, music, and empowerment into one compelling narrative”.

Under the creative direction of Riccardo Ruini, alongside the creative vision of director Francesco Carrozzini and photographer Norman Jean Roy, the campaign aims to “capture the true essence of women's intimacy within a delicate and dreamlike ambience”. The videos share Lopez’s creative process, both in the crafting of her new song and the creation of her lingerie collection. There is also an additional video that spotlights Intimissimi's craftsmanship.

The ‘This Is Me…Now’ by Jennifer Lopez collection is now available in-store and online at Intimissimi, with prices ranging from 24 to 220 pounds.