Intimissimi unveils first-ever ‘touch and feel’ billboards

Italian intimates brand Intimissimi has launched a “Feel the Billboard” out-of-home (OOH) marketing campaign for its best-selling ‘Ultralight with Cashmere’ collection in New York City and Los Angeles.

Tapping into sensory guerrilla marketing tactics, the Intimissimi billboard, set at street level, marks the first-ever ‘touch and feel’ billboard and invites passers-by on the street to interact with “the softness” of its ultralight cashmere material of its viral and best-selling boatneck top, via an enlarged swatch.

Intimissimi ‘Feel the Billboard’ campaign Credits: Intimissimi

In a statement, Intimissimi said the move aims to “captivate consumers with its amazing second-skin softness,” as it believes that once worn, or in this case, touch, customers will be “hooked on the luxuriously soft material as a staple in their wardrobe”.

Matteo Veronesi, board member at Intimissimi, said: “Our ‘Feel the Billboard’ initiative was born from customer feedback. Time and again, we hear that the moment someone feels our Ultralight with Cashmere top, they’re instantly converted.

“We wanted to translate that experience into an OOH activation that spotlights our unique fibres, giving everyone the chance to feel the difference firsthand and discover the materials we are so proud of.”

Intimissimi ‘Feel the Billboard’ campaign Credits: Intimissimi

The billboards are in New York City/Brooklyn (13th and Hudson, N. 13th Street and Wythe Ave, 333 Layette Street) and Los Angeles (Melrose Ave and N Sierra Bonita Ave, 1607 Abbott Kinney Blvd and Palms Blvd).

Founded in 1996 as part of the Oniverse Group, Intimissimi offers lingerie, underwear, knitwear, and nightwear. The brand is present in 53 countries, with 38 online stores and a network of 1,719 points of sale, including 488 in Italy.