Intuition, disruptive thinking, research, innovation, technology and feralessness define thindown®, the world’s first and only down fabric, 100 percent made in italy

THINDOWN® is the world’ first and only real down fabric, 100% made in Italy. Worldwide patented by NIPI (Natural Insulation Products Inc.), THINDOWN® offers all the natural advantages of down, such as lightness, breathability and warmth in a minimal thickness. THINDOWN® lends itself to multiple areas and sectors of use such as: Fashion, Ski & Outdoor, Active Sport, Sportswear, Accessories, Home, Footwear, Military Equipment, Home Acustic Insulation and Automotive. THINDOWN® is characterized by a light and homogeneous texture, it can be used in any laboratory, not necessarily specialized in down, significantly reducing production times, delivery and consequently costs. THINDOWN® is RDS certified: Responsible Down Standard, which guarantees the traceability of the raw material and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified. THINDOWN® is also available in a 100% post-consumer recycled down version THINDOWN® Recycled, GRS certified.

