IoDF and CFS by Lablaco bring inclusivity to digital fashion

The Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF) and the Circular Fashion Summit (CFS) by Lablaco is looking to bring inclusivity and diversity to fashion NFTs and the metaverse with a new digital-only VR capsule collection.

The IoDF will be launching avatars and a digital-only inclusive collection at the Circular Fashion Summit 2021 VR by Lablaco, taking place from December 9 to 12 at the virtual Grand Palais Éphémère.

The capsule collection will launch on the new fashion metaverse, Spin by Lablaco through the Oculus store during the summit. It will include inclusive non-binary avatars that amplify and uplift BIPOC and queer narratives, as well as those with disabilities, which the IoDF states are “currently missing from the VR space and digital platforms”.

The IoDF x CFS 0.1 collection will carry a range of gender-fluid and diverse digital garments, from loungewear to the red carpet, from a wool pinstripe suit and statement full-length gown to drop-crotch trousers, puffer jackets and embellished sunglasses, as well as a sheila, a traditional headpiece worn by Muslim women, which can be used to dress your avatar.

Image: courtesy of the Institute of Digital Fashion

IoDF creative director and co-founder, Cattytay said in a statement: “An important part of our work at IoDF is giving marginalised voices a space to be more accurately represented. We are the bridge between the industry, those that are using the tools and the developers of those tools; the software companies.

“With our glo-cal networks of makers and artists we have the ability to collectively change the system, and amplify new messaging to build a more innovative, diverse and inclusive reality.”

Alongside the launch of the digital collection and avatars, the IoDF have released a whitepaper ‘My Self, My Avatar, My Identity,’ investigating inclusivity and diversity within virtual worlds, the impact of misrepresentation on users, and the need for including wider options for gender representation, physical appearance, disabilities and cultural values within the metaverse.

Image: courtesy of the Institute of Digital Fashion

The IoDF then used this research as the foundation of its design making processes for the avatar and clothing to ensure that the collection offered a fairer representation in the new digital arena. This included adding cultural clothing like abayas and thobes, as well as creating avatars that represent the spectrum of skin colours, genders, and disabilities to push for greater accessibility and wider representation.

IoDF chief executive and co-founder, Leanne Elliott Young, added: “This partnership is important to us as it’s a step into re-shaping the industry, the event builds on some of the important narratives that fashion is within now and the discourse is invaluable to the future of our industry.

“We are immensely pleased that because of CFS we can all create a glo-cal conversation, the VR allows for the meetings to pivot into world building experiences.”