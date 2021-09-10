Iris Apfel celebrates 100th birthday with H&M collaboration

Businessperson and fashion figure Iris Apfel has revealed she will be collaborating with fast-fashion retailer H&M on an eclectic collection, with the announcement coming one week after her 100th birthday.

Iris expressed her excitement about the upcoming line, saying in a statement: “I think H&M is fabulous and are absolute pioneers in their field - which I love. I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered.”

The news comes in addition to a wide range of collaborations and events, all part of the star’s busy centennial year, including a collection with Zenni, an Etsy collaboration and the curation of a homeware line for Lowe’s Cos.

H&M’s creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said in a statement: “With this collaboration, we are celebrating a unique and extraordinary woman and her creative and audacious style. She shows that style is ageless and keeps encouraging people to show who they are with fashion - and to have fun at the same time.”

According to Johansson, buyers can expect to see “vibrant colours, vivid prints and opulent fabric choices” alongside “over-the-top jewellery”, a signature staple in Iris Apfel’s wardrobe. Key pieces are set to include coordinating sets, floral suits, tiered ruffle dresses and printed dresses, with a complementary accessory line alongside the eccentric garments.

The collection is set to officially launch at the beginning of 2022, with celebrations of the announcement already underway. The retailer hosted the fashion icon’s belated 100th birthday party, alongside Harper’s Bazaar, as part of New York Fashion Week.