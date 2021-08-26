Iris Apfel designs 100th birthday collection at Zenni

Eyewear e-commerce site Zenni has announced the launch of the Iris Apfel Zentennial Collection, designed by the fashion icon Iris Apfel herself to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The collection includes 12 frames in bright colours and bold patterns, similar to the unconventional styles Apfel is known for. Silhouettes include cat-eyes, rounded frames and squares in the range of wearable designs. Each style can be personalised with a variety of lenses, including sunglasses, progressives, readers and more.

“We’re over the moon that Iris has entrusted us to bring her design brilliance and passion for eyewear to millions of her fans and out fashion forward Zenni customers who want to embrace their inner Iris and toast her as the kicks off her Zentennial year,” said Michelle Ticknow, head of lifestyle and social impact partnerships at Zenni, in a statement. “We hope the Iris Apfel Zentennial Collection inspires people to find their own unique style and have fun with their eyewear. Even though this is an ultra-luxe Zenni collection, it’s priced to help our customers build an eyewear wardrobe to suit every mood, passion and colour palette.”

Zenni product designers joined the fashion influencer at her home in Palm Beach to work on the designs, with Apfel lending her private collection of vintage frames, jewellery and artwork for inspiration. Each frame from the collection will also include a case and cloth designed by Apfel too.

Apfel said on the launch: “I think it’s important to be original and true to yourself. People are so much the same these days when it comes to style, it can be so boring. I tried to do my small part in helping make these glasses that can change people’s moods and help them express their genuine individuality. I’m so pleased to give Zenni customers this gift and hope it allows people to unapologetically celebrate their personal style, as everyone can be a style icon.”

The eccentric fashion leader is not slowing down for her 100th year either. Next to the Zenni collaboration, the creative star has also curated a collection of homeware for Lowe’s Cos. and has worked with Etsy on an assortment of her favourite items available through the marketplace. Apfel will also star in Fern Mallis’ interview series Fashion Icons: From the Archives, where the two will discuss Apfel’s history with the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In addition to the collection, Zenni has also announced an exclusive giveaway through Instagram, where lucky winners will receive prizes signed by Iris Apfel and glasses from the collection.