Irish initiative Junk Kouture to expand into US

Sustainable fashion competition Junk Kouture has announced that it will be bringing its youth-orientated initiative to the US market as part of its ongoing global expansion.

Set to launch in New York City, the new addition joins Junk Kouture’s growing roster of fashion capitals, already including London, Milan and Paris. The event is also set to be held in 14 other cities during 2022, with the New York edition launched in conjunction with Climate Week NYC.

Junk Kouture aims to empower young creatives to be the voice of change in the fashion industry, offering a free year-round academic programme on sustainability and climate change. Students aged 13 to 18 are challenged to design wearable haute couture clothing from waste and recycled materials.

Participants have the opportunity to qualify for the Junk Kouture World Final scheduled for September 2022, hosted by a team of technical and celebrity judges.

“We at Junk Kouture have taken on the task of empowering the lives of young people through taking action creatively against a real threat to our planet: climate change, through a unique fashion show with pieces made from everyday objects or trash,” said Troy Armour, founder and CEO, in a release.

He continued: “We are helping create circular engineers who are the future leaders and innovators of our world, and we look forward to seeing the creativity soar with our launch in the United States this year.”