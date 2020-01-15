ISawItFirst adds menswear and extends Love Island partnership

Manchester-based fast fashion brand ISawItFirst.com is once again the official fashion partner for ITV2’s Love Island, following what the e-tailer calls a “hugely successful partnership” in 2019.

ISawItFirst will be working with the dating TV show for both 2020 series, including the debut Winter edition in Cape Town, which started on January 12, as well as the Summer show.

Like in 2019, ISawItFirst will be providing the female islanders with a whole new wardrobe, an outfit for the themed party episode, as well as exclusive product placements for the contestant's dates.

In addition, the Manchester brand will also be dressing the male islanders with its newly launched menswear offering for the first time, including “everything from their fire-pit looks to swimwear around the pool”.

The brand’s menswear launched this month and has more than 400 pieces, spanning outerwear, knitwear, tops, bottoms, denim, swimwear and shoes, and the pieces sit under a designated menswear tab at the very top of the brand’s homepage. Prices ranging from 6-72 pounds.

Of the introduction of menswear, ISawItFirst brand director Leanne Holmes said in a statement: “After an incredibly successful 2019, acquiring more and more customers by partnering with ITV2’s Love Island, curating sell-out influencer edits and even launching our own search for the next stars in music: First Look, we thought it was the perfect time to explore menswear.

“As the brand is partnering with Love Island again in 2020, menswear felt like the next logical step for us as a business, as we’ll be showcasing our best product on all of the male Islanders, to the perfect target market.”

Holmes added: “The ISawItFirst.com customer’s style aligns perfectly with that of Love Island and we’re so excited to see how this year’s Islanders, both male and female, will style The Official Love Island Fashion Collection.”

ISawItFirst launched in May 2017 and has quickly grown to become one of the UK’s leading fast-fashion e-tailers for women, offering customers with current and on-trend pieces.

Images: courtesy of ISawItFirst