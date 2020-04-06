ISawItFirst collaborates with Georgia Steel

Manchester-based fast-fashion online retailer ISawItFirst has launched a collaboration with Love Island star Georgia Steel, following her successful presenting gig for the brand’s IGTV.

The Georgia Steel x ISawItFirst collection marks the Love Island star’s first edit with a fashion brand and features 44-pieces, ranging from pastel loungewear to flirty dresses, and spring staples with highlights including a white blazer, a short sleeve bodysuit, a maxi cardigan and body con dresses.

On partnering with ISawItFirst for an edit, Steel said in a statement: “Having been in the offices a lot this year, the staff really got a feel for my style and when we first met to discuss my edit, everyone was already on the same page, in regards to the product and shoot aesthetic: fresh and timeless!

“My absolute favourite look is the nude slinky double-layer bodysuit, white faux leather split hem trousers! The bodysuit is so comfy; you could dress it down with joggers and trainers and the trousers will be my go-to this summer.”

Leanne Holmes, Brand Director at ISawItFirst added: “Georgia has such a positive and uplifting personality, so working with her for her first edit was amazing. We have three core customers at ISawItFirst: the cool, glam and girly girls and Georgia perfectly embodies all three of them. We hope our loyal customers, and Georgia’s dedicated followers, love all of the more casual styles whilst the stay home over the next few weeks and rock one of the going out looks.”

Prices in the edit range from 25-95 pounds.

Images: courtesy of ISawItFirst