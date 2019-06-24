ISawItFirst collaborates with Kendall Rae Knight

Manchester-based fashion brand ISawItFirst has launched a 33-piece “style-edit” collection with former Love Island contestant Kendall Rae Knight.

The summer collection has been designed to “perfectly reflect her classic style” explains the e-commerce brand and includes everything from apparel to swimwear and even accessories in a colour palette consisting of nudes, black and icy whites with splashes of gold and a hint of snakeskin.

“It’s all about classic tailoring with a flirty twist, crochet co-ords and extra AF accessories,” added the fashion brand in a statement.

Key pieces include a gold diamante fishnet midi dress styled over the beige snake print bikini, a black coated croc strapless bodycon dress and a white ruffle sleeve ruched front mini dress.

Commenting on her collection, Rae Knight said: “I’m so excited for my new edit to be released with ISawItFirst. Every piece in the collection is my style to a T and I’ve loved every minute of styling and shooting it.

“I’m so proud of how far I’ve come since leaving the villa last summer, and with ISawItFirst being the exclusive fashion partner this year, it’s a real ‘pinch me’ moment knowing the girls in the villa this year might be wearing pieces from my edit!”

Leanne Holmes, brand director at ISawItFirst, said of working with Rae Knight: “Kendall’s personal style really resonates with our customers’, as she’s equal parts glam, cool and girly, so we couldn’t wait to begin working with her on this stunning edit!

“Kendall has been amazing to work with and it was incredible to see her curate a style edit that really showcases her chic and sophisticated style, that we know our customer will love.”

The Kendall Rae Knight Style Edit is priced from 12 to 60 pounds.

The collection launch coincides with the fifth series of TV show Love Island, which ISawItFirst is the exclusive fashion partner for, proving the female ‘Islanders’ with clothing and accessories.

Images: courtesy of ISawItFirst