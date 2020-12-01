ISawItFirst launches debut ‘Curve’ range

Online fast-fashion retailer ISawItFirst has launched its brand new ‘Curve’ range, offering “on-trend” styles to women sized 18-23.

The ‘Curve’ offering features 198 styles and covers loungewear, faux leather trousers, chunky boots and coats.

ISawItFirst explains that the range has been designed to catering to “every woman, no matter her body shape” as well as a chance for the brand to improve their “inclusivity and represent women of all shapes and sizes”.

The fashion-forward collection will also be affordable, added ISawItFirst, with an average outfit costing less than 50 pounds.

Lucy Ratcliffe, assistant buyer at ISawItFirst, said of the collection in a statement: “We really wanted our plus range to be an extension of our core range and not mumsy or boring at all. We want everyone to be able to shop at ISawItFirst and feel confident in the quality of the pieces and the offering we have. We will listen to our customer and input their feedback into our next drops.”

Elle Kettle, senior PR executive at ISawItFirst, added: “We’re really excited to finally practice what we preach and represent all women. We understand that we may have further to go in terms of representation but it’s something that is extremely important to the staff at ISawItFirst and so our plus range is our first step.”

Images: courtesy of ISawItFirst