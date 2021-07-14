ISawItFirst launches kidswear

Fashion brand ISawItFirst has added a new childrenswear range, ISawItFirst Kids offering girls clothing for ages 3-4 up to 12-13 years old.

The debut collection consists of 69 items and features wardrobe basics, such as sweatshirts, T-shirts, joggers, and cycling shorts in a range of colours, alongside summer staples including dresses, skirts, and linen co-ords.

The range is also priced affordably, with pieces ranging from 5 to 30 pounds.

Leanne Holmes, brand director at ISawItFirst, said in a statement: “After seeing the success of our women and menswear collections, we knew there was just one step further we could take to dominate the fashion world. We are delighted to announce the launch of ISawItFirst Kids – consisting of 69 affordable new lines.

“At ISawItFirst we are passionate about creating trendy, affordable, and accessible products for all our customers and the new kids range embodies just that. We are so excited to grow our younger fan-base of aspiring ISawItFirst fashionistas!”

Image: courtesy of ISawItFirst