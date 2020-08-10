ISawItFirst teams up with dating app

Manchester-based fast-fashion e-tailer ISawItFirst has teamed up with dating app Love At First Swipe to launch a T-shirt collection.

The collaboration celebrates Love At First Swipe reaching 20,000 users since its launch in October 2019 and features 10 graphic T-shirt styles, including slogans such as “I’m better than your ex and better than your next” and “Warning - may catch feelings”.

On partnering with ISawItFirst, Love At First Swipe said in a statement: “We are so happy to see this collaboration come together. We have worked closely together to design these T-shirts and we can’t wait to see people wearing the designs.”

Love At First Swipe has been designed with many unique features explains the company, including the ability to delete messages 20 seconds after they are read, and using screenshot-blocking technology.

The T-shirts, which come in oversized silhouettes, feature black and white designs and are priced 10 pounds each.

Images: courtesy of ISawItFirst