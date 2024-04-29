ISEM Fashion Business School launches 'fashion & creativity management' summer course

Spanish institution ISEM Fashion Business School, connected to the University of Navarra, has launched a one-week summer course in ‘fashion and creativity management’.

The course is aimed at those who want an introduction to the fashion industry. The Spanish-language programme will be taught at ISEM’s headquarters in Madrid, as per an article on the school’s website.

The course will take place from June 17 until June 21 and during this week, lessons will be taught from Monday through Friday from 9 to 5:30 pm CEST.

The summer course will also include workshops in which students will apply their knowledge, and it will also feature industry visits in line with the course material.

Enrolment for the ISEM 2024 summer course in fashion and creativity management costs 700 euros and students will receive a certificate upon completing the programme.