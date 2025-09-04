Israeli fashion brand launches anti-hunger campaign in Gaza

An Israeli fashion chain, Comme il faut, has launched a campaign to raise awareness about hunger in the Gaza Strip, marking what is believed to be the first protest of its kind by an Israeli company. The campaign, titled "Resist Hunger," features Israeli chefs in black clothing holding empty pots against a black background. The message is shared in English, Arabic, and Hebrew across the company’s social media platforms.

On its website, the company stated, "People are starving a short drive from us," expressing an urgent need to "shout on behalf of all those who cannot shout." The statement continues: "We demand an end to starvation in Gaza - which also includes the hostages."

Romi Kaminer Goldfainer, the head of Comme il faut, explained the brand’s political stance to the Jerusalem Post, saying, "We believe that fashion is also a political matter — just like food, just like everything in culture." The campaign has received both support and sharp criticism on Instagram, with some commenters claiming that "The only ones starving in Gaza are our hostages."

The campaign's message follows a recent report from the IPC, a globally recognised food security authority, which declared a famine in Gaza City and some neighboring towns. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed the report as a "blatant lie," and the Israeli Cogat authority recently reported that around 300 trucks of food aid are entering the coastal strip daily. Israel maintains that the IPC assessment is based on false information from Hamas.