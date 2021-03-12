Issey Miyake launches new menswear brand

Issey Miyake is launching a new men’s wear brand and will be rebranding its store in Tokyo’s Aoyama district to be the physical retailer for the launch. The new line, titled IM Men, will debut at the dedicated Aoyama store on Saturday, and will rollout to other stores later this month.

IM Men is a close relative to 132 5 Issey Miyake, a line known for its geometric constructions and recycled materials, that launched in 2010. Issey Miyake says that IM Men will focus on creating clothes based on the special characteristics of the body. The brand logo comes from the company’s archives of an IM motif that was originally designed by Ikko Tanaka in 1979 and is currently used on non-clothing products.

Nobutaka Kobayashi will be inc charge of fabric developments and materials selection for the line. The collection is expected to include plant-based and recycled polyester, paper, and cotton. IM Men products are expected to be lightweight and wrinkle resistant.

The spring collection marks IM Men’s first official line. It will be available exclusively at the Aoyama store, but plans to expand to locations outside of Japan are in the works as part of the rollout.

Image: isseymiyake.com