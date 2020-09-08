Istituto Europeo di Design launches 100 Scholarships

Italian university Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) has launched 100 Scholarships to aid talented students who are in “difficult economic conditions” to win the chance to fund part of the tuition fee for the school’s three and five-year courses.

The financial aid will be available for students currently residing in Italy, as well as in Europe, who are under the age of 26, across courses in design, fashion, visual arts, communication and restoration.

The scholarships will be distributed across the school’s six Italian campuses located in Milan, Rome, Turin, Florence, Cagliari and Aldo Galli Academy of Fine Arts.

Each scholarship will partially cover the tuition for the first year and will be renewed for additional years if the student passes all the examinations provided for on the curriculum for each year.

Applications from students residing outside Italy have to be registered by September 11, while Italian students have until September 17. All applicants have to undergo a test that will consist of both a written exam and a presentation of a creative project based on the theme of distances, in reference to the months of lockdown imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, each successful scholarship student will also have the chance to win one of 50 vouchers being offered by the Francesco Morelli Foundation. Valid only for the first year of studies, the voucher will further reduce the fee for their chosen course.