Istituto Marangoni announces scholarship contest with Amina Muaddi

Istituto Marangoni has announced a new scholarship contest with creative director and accessories designer Amina Muaddi.

To participate in the contest, candidates must submit a total of three looks: two footwear designs and a bag style.

The submitted designs should ‘reflect the concepts of eclecticism and cosmopolitan sensibility while balancing luxury with sustainability and craftsmanship with the most innovative materials and technological research,’ as per a news article on the school website.

Candidates must also include a 300 word description of their creative concept. Designers may use a variety of tools to present their creations, such as digital drawings or drawings by hand or a mixed media/collage format.

IM Firenze launches scholarship contest, Amina Muaddi to lead mentorship project

Istituto Marangoni will select the top candidates after June 20. The selected creatives will be able to take advantage of a deduction of the tuition fee at Istituto Marangoni Firenze (IM Firenze) for their chosen programme starting in September 2024.

Students enrolled in the three-year courses ‘fashion design and accessories (womenswear/menswear)’, the one-year course ‘shoes and accessories design intensive’, or the master programmes in fashion design (womenswear/menswear) and the master in ‘luxury accessories design and management’ will participate in a special mentorship project led by designer Amina Muaddi.

The scholarship deduction may be applied to one of the above-mentioned one-year or three-year courses at the undergraduate level or courses at the master level taught at IM Firenze from September 2024. The deduction is not applicable to the enrollment fee, which must be paid by all students.

Candidates can submit their applications until June 20, 2024.