Istituto Marangoni Firenze partners with Vranjes Firenze for fragrance and cosmetics education

Istituto Marangoni Firenze has announced a three-year partnership with Vranjes Firenze aimed at developing new educational pathways in fragrances and cosmetics.

The collaboration will introduce workshops, industry talks and real project briefs, giving students opportunities to explore scent as a strategic element in luxury design, retail and hospitality. A co-branded scholarship will also be launched to support emerging talent and encourage multidisciplinary learning.

Through the initiative, students will gain insights into fragrance creation, positioning and communication, while engaging directly with industry professionals. The partnership reflects growing interest in sensory design and its role in shaping contemporary luxury experiences.