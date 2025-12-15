Istituto Marangoni launches AI-themed upskilling courses for fashion professionals

Istituto Marangoni has introduced a suite of AI-focused upskilling courses designed to help fashion, beauty and design professionals adapt to rapid digital transformation in the industry. The initiative responds to growing demand for AI competencies in creative sectors, with training covering generative AI, digital design tools and advanced workflows tailored to luxury and fashion business contexts.

The new professional courses — each lasting 16 weeks and combining immersive learning with real-world case studies — aim to equip participants with practical skills such as AI-driven trend analysis, digital prototyping, content production and strategic application of generative tools. Modules emphasize both creative innovation and ethical use of technology.

In addition to fashion-specific offerings, the institute’s broader curriculum already includes short courses like AI for Design, which trains students in AI tools for product, interior and visual design, and prepares them to integrate emerging technologies into creative practices.

The move reflects a wider industry shift toward blending traditional creative education with digital fluency, positioning graduates and professionals for evolving roles where automated tools and human ingenuity intersect.