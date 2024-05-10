Istituto Marangoni Miami awards Ferrari creative director honorary master degree

On May 3, fashion and design institution Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM) hosted a talk with Rocco Iannone, the creative director at Ferrari clothing, in which the creative espoused his design journey to the students and faculty. At the end of the talk, the design institute honoured him with an honorary master degree in fashion design.

Iannone, an alumnus of Istituto Marangoni Milan, received the honorary degree from IMM’s vice-president of academics, Michael Allen Johnson. With the award, the school aimed to recognise the fashion designer’s ‘multiple achievements in the industry’, the press release sent out by the school reads.

Credits: image courtesy of Istituto Marangoni Miami.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Hakan Baykam, the president and CEO of Istituto Marangoni Miami said: “Rocco Iannone epitomises the essence of academic excellence and visionary leadership that we stand for at Marangoni.”

He continued: “With a commitment to innovation, precision, forward-thinking, and great taste, he embodies the ethos of our school. It is with immense pride and admiration that we celebrate his distinguished contributions, with an Honorary Master's Degree in Fashion Design.”

IMM hosted Rocco Iannone at its campus during the Miami Formula One Grand Prix competition 2024.

