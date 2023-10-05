Istituto Marangoni Milan presents top fashion students, names designer of the year

On September 19, Istituto Marangoni Milan showcased the collections of its best fashion design students and a professional jury named Retbierieka Kong IM Milan’s best designer of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The fashion and design school selected its ten best designers of the year who competed on the runway during the most recent edition of Milan Fashion Week (MFW) for the honours of being named ‘best designer of the year.’

The fashion show, entitled Estrangement, featured the use of AI and “a generative technology that interacts with the models’ movements…to create an interactive and constantly evolving catwalk,” the press release shared with FashionUnited by the school read.

With the theme of the fashion school, IM Milan sought to explore the relationship of individuals with society and technology and “the isolation they often experience in an increasingly (dis)connected world,” as per the release.

The industry jury who evaluated the young designers consisted of Francesca Ragazzi, head of editorial content at Vogue Italia, Nicola Brognano, creative director of Blumarine, Sara Sozzani Maino, creative director at Fondazzione Sozzani and creative advisor at CNCC, and Federico Rocca, fashion editor at Vanity Fair.

A look by Retbierieka Kong, Istituto Marangoni Milan's designer of the year 2023. Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR

The other nine IM Milan students who participated in the school’s runway show on September 19 were: Davide Menapace, Giulia Artoni, Daniela Zhang, Simone Celli, Hsuan Yu Chen, Michael Dalla Valle, Laman Khanlarova, Martin Gissi, and David Saxborn.

View some of the looks they created below

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student Hsuan Yu Chen. Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student Laman Khanlarova Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student Giulia Artoni. Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student David Saxborn Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student Simone Celli. Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student Daniela Zhang. Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student Davide Menapace. Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.

A look by Istituto Marangoni Milan student Martin Gissi. Credits: Istituto Marangoni Milan via press agency Ploom PR.