Istituto Marangoni promotes fashion design in Miami

Fashion school Istituto Marangoni has announced a strategy to promote the fashion community in Miami, aimed at recruiting, developing and retaining entrepreneurs and students. The international private fashion design school has been operating its Istituto Marangoni Miami location for two years in the city's design district.

The school has teamed with the Italian Consulate to host a series of events to promote the Miami fashion community. These events commence with a visit from the Italian Ambassador to the seven-floor Istituto Marangoni Miami location.

Istituto Marangoni has also partnered with Miami-based organizations to establish strong relationships in the community, and aims to create scholarships and fundraising for the city's fashion community. The school hopes to educate talented people in the fashion design community in order to keep their talents in Miami and grow new companies, businesses, and commerce for the city's community.

"Our School is led by an outstanding faculty who are actively involved and working in the fashion industry," Stephen V. Iacullo, JD, campus director of Istituto Marangoni Miami, said in a statement. "We are excited to build on the excellence of our programs and our efforts to recruit and prepare exceptional students. We are honored to partner up with the Italian Consulate to help build the success of the Italian influence in business for Miami."