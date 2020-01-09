Istituto Modartech and Lectra present capsule collection for Peuterey

Peuterey, the Italian clothing brand inspired by one of Mont Blanc's peaks, had its iconic garments reinterpreted by the students of Istituto Modartech. The collaboration, was the theme of the networking breakfast entitled Talent Lab which took place on January 8 at The Student Hotel in Florence. Istituto Modartech has had a long heritage working with leading companies in Tuscany's industrial districts and this was the first time the students created a capsule collection for Peuterey.

Peuterey and Lectra guide young talent from Istituto Modartech

The project combined stylistic research, design and modeling for the creation of a collection that involved the students of the Fashion Design and Modeling CAD Clothing courses at the Modartech Institute, the staff of Peuterey and Lectra (a leading company in digitization for fashion furniture and the automotive industry). Participating students were Elisa Nami, who won the selection for the CAD Patternmaking, and Mirgena Koci, who earned the chance to specialize in Lectra's Milan office in the Fashion Design area.

Koci was selected by Peuterey to join the brand's style office for the Urban Retrò collection, characterized by cuts and geometries inspired by the sixties and seventies and references to Lucio Fontana's canvases. Through this, Peuterey confirms its openness to the enthusiasm and flair of young talents, guiding them through an in-house training course alongside designers, model makers and product managers. The contest also involved the students of the Communication Design course, who were asked to design online and offline promotion campaigns for the capsule collection.

Modartech and Talent Lab

Istituto Modartech is based in the heart of Tuscany, recognized worldwide for its Made in Italy products, today at the centre of the 4.0 industrial district: the former Piaggio industrial plants in Pontedera. From here Modartech has established relations with the main districts of the region: from leather to textiles, from clothing to leather goods.

Talent Lab is the prototype of a new networking format between companies and higher education institutions. Istituto Modartech, in fact, counts on a network of partners spread over the provinces of Florence and Pisa, an area rich in high-profile productions, where students can build their skills through a unique training experience.

Photo: screenshot of Istituto Modartech's website