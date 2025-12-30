Istituto Modartech to showcase student collections in Florence in January

Titled “Mix & match. The art of making”, the exhibition presented by Istituto Modartech will take place on January 14 at The Social Hub Florence Lavagnini. It coincides with Pitti Uomo, which runs from January 13 to 16, 2026. The event showcases fashion as a process of research and a continuous dialogue between manual skill and experimentation. It will feature ten collections by students from the Fashion Design degree course at the Pontedera-based school. The collections interpret a forward-looking creativity, without forgetting the value of craftsmanship.

At the heart of the exhibition are four thematic areas: wool; knitwear; natural fabrics; and technical materials. These were chosen to represent the institute's design identity and its approach to creativity. This approach is innovative yet deeply rooted in manufacturing culture. It is set in a region where materials, techniques and languages influence one another, giving rise to a new aesthetic with an artisanal feel.

A look by Luigi Maggiorelli Credits: Istituto Modartech