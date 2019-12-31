It Bags of 2019

The It Bag is not dead. Despite a dip in global handbag sales, and industry experts saying that Instagram killed the It Bag, consumers still love a good handbag. Brands like Hermès and Gabriela Hearst still have waiting lists for certain bags, proving that the demand for a top quality luxury handbag has not waned. From minimalist details to maximalist luxury, this year's set of It Bags is diversified, chic, and are the ultimate accessory for any outfit.

Wandler Hortensia Bag

Wandler has become the cult label that has filled everyone's Instagram feeds. Dutch designer Elza Wander found an instant hit with the Wandler Hortensia Bag which is at an accessible price point under 1000 dollars. The medium sized bag is the perfect size whether you are on the go or just need a casual bag.

Oscar de la Renta Nolo Bag

While Oscar de la Renta is typically known for their evening wear, thanks to the genius of Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the brand has found its It Bag of the year. The minimalist silhouette was inspired by Brazilian architecture, and was done in a fine leather. It's a classic handbag style for a classy lady.

Off-White Jitney Bag

The Off-White Jitney Bag, like so many of creative director Virgil Abloh's offerings for the brand, sold-out. The Graffiti style lettering drove the streetwear fanatics insane, and it became their must-have accessory. The force known as Virgil Abloh isn't waning anytime soon.

Chloé Mini C Bag

Chloé's accessories continue to be the bread and butter of the brand. The brand has churned out their series of It Bags over the years, and their most notable bag of 2019 was the Chloé Mini C Bag. The on-the-go style is a great accessory if you're out to brunch with friends, or just a need bag to hold your keys and cell phone.

Bottega Veneta Pouch

2019 was the year Bottega Veneta rose to the top of the most coveted luxury brands list. Dubbed The Pouch, the handbag became an evening wear staple for the ladies of the gala circuit and luxury handbag collectors. As Bottega Veneta's parent company Kering worked to boost the brand's performance, this bag was key to the label's success.

The It Bag is alive and well

Jacquemus Le Chiquito Bag

This is arguably the bag that broke the internet. The Jacquemus mini bag was talked about by everyone from the fashion crowd to those who saw Lizzo rock on the red carpet for the American Music Awards. If you need a bag to hold your peppermint, this is the one.

Paco Rabanne Chainmail Bag

Paco Rabanne has been on a quest to become an in-demand luxury brand, and what better place to start than with accessories. The Paco Rabanne Chainmail Bag is a statement maker no doubt, because how often do you see a bag made from chainmail. It's certainly an original that can go from day to night with ease.

Margiela Grand Slam Bag

This bag could easily be mistaken for an airline pillow, but it is far more chic than what's being offered on American Airlines. The Margiela Grand Slam bag is crafted from soft leather and has comfortable edges. For those who love soft leather, this bag takes the cake.

staud rey bag

the has also become one of this year must-have entry level it essentials. at a price point under dollars great for those just starting off their collections. brand developed cult following thanks to its affordability and architectural designs.>

Chanel Small Boy Chanel with Imitation Pearls The Chanel Boy Bag has been reinvented again, and this time with imitation pearls. The divinity is in the details after all, and pearls always say timeless chic. The world may have lost legendary Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, but the legacy and aesthetic he built lives on.

photo 1: Mytheresa.com

photo 2: Modaoperandi.com

photo 3: Lyst.com

photo 4: Shopittome.com

photo 5: Stockx.com

photo 6: Editorialist.com

photo 7: Modaoperandi.com

photo 8: Margiela.com

photo 9: Modaoperandi.com

photo 10: Chanel.com

