Italian fashion schools seek to preserve craftsmanship for a new generation

As the fashion and luxury industries face a growing shortage of skilled artisans, Italian fashion schools are increasingly positioning craftsmanship at the centre of their educational programmes.

A recent analysis by nss magazine highlights how institutions including Accademia Costume & Moda, NABA and IUAD are combining traditional techniques such as moulage, draping, weaving and textile manipulation with emerging digital technologies to prepare students for the future of fashion.

The discussion comes amid industry forecasts that Italy's fashion and luxury sector will require tens of thousands of additional skilled manufacturing professionals over the coming years. Educators interviewed by nss magazine argued that a deep understanding of materials, construction and craftsmanship remains essential despite advances in digital design tools.

At Accademia Costume & Moda, students work directly with textiles through hands-on experimentation and material research, while NABA's practice-based approach encourages exploration of textile innovation, including bioplastics and circular design projects. IUAD, meanwhile, emphasises the importance of balancing traditional pattern cutting and draping skills with digital modelling and 3D prototyping.

The article also notes the growing number of training academies established by luxury companies such as Bottega Veneta, Prada Group and Kering. Rather than viewing these initiatives as competition, fashion schools increasingly see them as complementary, with universities focusing on broader creative and intellectual development while brand academies provide specialised technical training.

According to the educators interviewed, the challenge facing fashion education is not only preserving traditional skills but ensuring that craftsmanship remains relevant and attractive to younger generations. As sustainability, quality and product longevity become increasingly important within the industry, schools argue that craftsmanship is no longer simply a heritage practice but a critical component of fashion's future.