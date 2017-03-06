“Italian flairs with women's fashion brand Carolina Cavour.”

Carolina Cavour, a brand that represents deep Italian roots that stand for class, elegance, and sophistication will make the life of an everyday busy woman easier. By designing dresses and coats with contemporary designs and eye catching prints that are wearable for every occasion, these fashion items cannot be missed within a woman's closet during Spring/Summer 2017.

The Spring/Summer ‘17 dress collection of Carolina Cavour consists of blush lace mini dresses, inspiring and colourful floral patterns, and romantic retro bow necklines that really bring out your feminine side with a modern touch. All these dresses are designed in a way that will make every woman that wears them feel confident, stylish and sometimes even flirty.

Carolina Cavour’s Spring/Summer outerwear collection also includes the feminine vision that is shown in their dress collection and complements these dresses with great excellence. The outerwear collection consists of quilted down coats that are made out of lightweight materials with pastel colours, military-chic parkas and everyone's all Spring/Summer season favorite, the trench coat which is available in all different kinds of summer bloom colors.

These dresses and coats will become your sophisticated, versatile and practical pieces that will put a staple on your Spring/Summer closet. It will become your most fashionable season when wearing Carolina Cavour!

The Spring/Summer collection of Carolina Cavour is now available for fashion buyers/retailers on the online B2B marketplace Buying Show. Buying Show is THE online fashion marketplace which streamlines the process from exploring and connecting with emerging/established fashion labels to centralizing order processes. With their ever-growing network of brands and retailers, there will always be something new to discover. To find out more, click here .

Consumers will be able to go into the season weather-proof through various online platforms or department stores.

Berlin’s fashion group Dream Universe GmbH, founded in 1996 is going into a new direction by introducing Carolina Cavour. With two decades of proven track record, Dream Universe will thrive in making Carolina Cavour an international success.