Italy's national chamber of fashion joins forces with luxury body Altagamma

Italy’s National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI) has joined forces with the country’s luxury body Altagamma, Italy’s foundation to promote high-end Italian luxury, including the fields of design, fashion and jewellery.

The partnership coincides with CNMI president Carlo Capasa taking on the role of Vice President of Altagamma’s fashion sector.

In a statement the CNMI said: “This significant step, in the most difficult year for the high-end sector, testifies to the desire of Made in Italy excellence to create a system to face new challenges and obtain adequate and more significant representativeness institutional”.

With an overlapping membership which sees 25 of Altagamma’s 28 fashion partners are also part of CNMI, the partnership guarantees greater coordination between the two associations, but also the strengthening of its institutional representation and its ability to create a system, said Matteo Lunelli, president of the Altagamma Foundation.

“I believe that this step goes in the direction of greater cohesion with a fundamental and iconic sector of the Italian lifestyle - added Lunelli -. Similar partnerships will also be evaluated with other similar associations and in perfect communion of values.”

“This alliance was born in the name of strengthening the voice of the fashion industry, the second industry in Italy in terms of turnover, often fragmented in its institutional representation. Being united and coordinated can make a difference on issues of strategic importance for the sector,” commented Capasa.

Photo: Via Monte Napoleone, Milan, courtesy Wikimedia Commons